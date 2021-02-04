Health Department Announces Additional First Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

The Hamilton County Health Department has added a total of 2,924 new first dose Pfizer appointment opportunities to the schedule.

February 8, 10 & 14 at the Tennessee Riverpark

February 11 at the CARTA Bus Barn

People in the eligible phases (1a1, 1a2 and adults 75+) are encouraged to visit https://vaccine.hamiltontn.gov/ and make their appointment online. Those who do not have access to the internet can call the appointment call center for assistance:

First dose appointments: 423-209-5398

Second dose appointments: 423-209-5399

A Spanish vaccine webpage and Spanish appointment call center are available for residents who speak Spanish.

Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384

Spanish vaccine webpage: http://health.hamiltontn.org/en-us/allservices/coronavirus(covid-19)/vaccine/vacunacióncontracovid19.aspx

All three call center lines are open Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM. Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to hang up and call back.

General COVID-19 questions may be directed to the Health Department’s hotline at 423-209-8383. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM and Saturday 10AM-3PM. Bilingual representatives are available.

Current Phases/Eligibility

Hamilton County’s vaccine distribution is guided by phases according to the State of Tennessee’s Vaccination Plan. Only those eligible in the current phases will be able to make an appointment.

Phase 1a1 includes:

Hospital/Free-Standing Emergency Department Staff with Direct Patient Exposure and/or Exposure to Potentially-Infectious Materials

Home health care staff

COVID-19 mass testing site staff

Student health providers

Staff & Residents of Long Term Care Facilities

(Skilled Nursing Facilities, Assisted Living Centers, Homes for the Aged, DIDD Residential Centers, Group Homes)

First Responders with Direct Public Exposure including Jailers

Individuals >18yrs who cannot live independently due to serious chronic medical condition or intellectual or developmental disabilities

Phase 1a2 includes:

Other Health Care Workers with Direct Patient Exposure

Primary care providers and staff

Outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients

Pharmacists and staff

Patient transport

Outpatient therapists

Urgent visit center providers and staff

Environmental services

Oral health providers

Behavioral health providers

Outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens

Funeral/mortuary workers with direct decedent contact

Age Group Bracket:

75 years or older, must be Hamilton County resident

No specific medical conditions are required

Important Information to Know Prior to Appointment

Do not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment.

Wear appropriate clothing to get a shot in upper arm

Bring proof of Hamilton County residency (if applicable)

Bring proof of Hamilton County employment (if applicable)

Bring proof of age (if applicable)

Bring COVID-19 Vaccine Encounter form (if possible; form available for download on registration page)

Be prepared to wait 20 minutes after shot

Be prepared for the entire process to take an hour or more

Vaccination Record Card

When patients receive their first dose with the Health Department, they will receive a Vaccination Record Card with the following important information.

The vaccine manufacturer (either Moderna or Pfizer)

The date the first dose of vaccine was given

The date the second vaccine dose is due

It is important to keep the Vaccination Record Card because when making the appointment for the second dose of vaccine, it helps ensure the correct product is received and in the correct timeframe. The current recommendation is that second dose vaccinations be received either on or after the recommended date on the Vaccination Record Card, not before.

