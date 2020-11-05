Health Department Announces COVID-19 Exposure at the Texas Roadhouse Restaurant

The Hamilton County Health Department announces a COVID-19 exposure at the Texas Roadhouse, 7035 Amin Dr. near Hamilton Place. Case investigations revealed that an individual worked in the restaurant during their COVID-19 infectious period from October 26-November 3.

The Health Department recommends anyone who patronized the restaurant during this period be tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible. If you develop any unusual symptoms do not leave your house, except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider. If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly.

According to the CDC, symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

“We cannot stress enough how important it is to stay at home if you are sick with any of the COVID- or flu-like symptoms,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “We also remind employers to review their employee illness policy with their staff. We remind everyone to wear a mask when out in public, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often.”

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing continues at the Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Parkway, every day of the week from 8:30AM to 1PM. Call the Health Department Hotline for questions at 423-209-8383 or visit the Health Department website.

