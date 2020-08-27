Health Department Announces COVID-19 Exposures at Douglas Heights Apartments

The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, is notifying the community of potential COVID-19 exposures at Douglas Heights Apartments, 930 Douglas Street, Chattanooga, TN 37403.

Case investigations revealed that persons were in this facility during their infectious periods beginning Monday, August 17 through today. It is recommended that anyone who lived in or visited this apartment complex on these dates get tested and monitor their symptoms. Douglas Heights is not a property of UTC, but some students live in the complex.

The UTC COVID-19 Campus Support Team asks UTC students with potential exposure to complete the COVID-19 Notification Form, which can be found at https://cm.maxient.com/reportingform.php?UTChattanooga&layout_id=61 and/or to call the campus office of Student Outreach and Support at (423) 425-2299.

UTC has resources and other information about what happens when a positive case of COVID-19 is reported at UTC. See the UTC website for more information at blog.utc.edu/coronavirus/what-happens-when-a-covid-19-case-is-reported

The Hamilton County Health Department is engaged in efforts to identify and contact residents of Chattanooga and surrounding communities who may have been exposed.

“If you have been exposed to someone with the virus, you should quarantine from others for 14 days, monitor yourself for symptoms, and get tested,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes.

If COVID-19 symptoms occur, do not leave your residence except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider. If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly. Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC.

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing is available at the following times and locations:

7 Days a Week, 7AM-11:30AM, Health Department Testing Site at Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Pkwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402.

Saturday, August 29, 10AM-1PM, Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, 4801 Hwy 58, Chattanooga, TN 37416.

Sunday, August 30, 12PM-3PM, Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, 4801 Hwy 58, Chattanooga, TN 37416.

These sites are open to the public without an appointment or referral. Call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at (423) 209-8383 for COVID-19 questions, or to schedule transportation to a testing site. The hotline is open Monday-Friday 8AM-4PM and Saturday 10AM-3PM.

