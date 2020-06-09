Health Department Announces Free Weekly COVID-19 Testing Sites

Health Department shares testing numbers for the week of June 1-7, announces free COVID-19 testing sites for the week of June 8-14
The Hamilton County Health Department tested a combined 2,845 individuals at four testing events during the week of Monday, June 1 – Sunday, June 7. Testing sites and the number of individuals tested at each location is listed below:
- Brainerd High School & Orchard Knob Elementary: 2,178 Tested
- Mt. Canaan Baptist Church: 647 Tested
- Homeless Camps: 20 Tested
The Hamilton County Health Department is collaborating with several partners to provide additional “pop-up” COVID-19 testing options for the week of June 8-14. All testing sites listed here are free.
Through a partnership with Kroger Health, drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Northgate Mall Wednesday, June 10, through Friday, June 12. Appointments are required and can be scheduled via Kroger Health’s online portal at www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.
Northgate Mall - Parking Lot
- 271 Northgate Mall Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37415
- Wednesday, June 10 - Friday, June 12
- Hours: 9AM - 4:30PM
The National Guard is working with the Health Department to provide an additional testing site at Ooltewah Elementary School. Drive-thru testing is available June 12 and 13. The testing is free, no symptoms necessary, no referral needed, walk-up and drive-up available.
Ooltewah Elementary School
- 8890 Snowy Owl Rd, Ooltewah, TN 37363
- Friday, June 12 from 1PM to 6PM
- Saturday, June 14 from 11AM to 6PM
Church testing sites, in partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, will continue this weekend. Free testing is available Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14, at Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Church. The testing is free, no symptoms necessary, no referral needed, walk-up and drive-up available.
Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist
- 1734 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37404
- Saturday, June 13 from 10AM to 1PM
- Sunday, June 14 from 12PM to 3PM
*Free Transportation provided if needed. Reservations for rides are taken Monday through Friday between 8AM and 6PM. Saturday and Sunday 10AM-2PM. Rides to the testing sites must be scheduled the previous day. Call 423-315-3994.
Health Department school testing locations this week will be at Hardy Elementary and East Lake Academy this week. The testing is free, no symptoms necessary, no referral needed, walk-up and drive-up available.
Hardy Elementary
- 2100 Glass St, Chattanooga, TN 37406
- Monday-Sunday, June 8-June 14
- Hours: 7AM-11AM
*Free Transportation provided if needed. Reservations for rides are taken Monday through Friday between 8AM and 6PM. Saturday and Sunday 10AM-2PM. Rides to the testing sites must be scheduled the previous day. Call 423-315-3994.
East Lake Academy
- 2700 E 34th St, Chattanooga, TN 37407
- Monday through Friday, June 8 – June 12
- Hours: 7AM-11AM
*Free Transportation provided if needed. Reservations for rides are taken Monday through Friday between 8AM and 6PM. Saturday and Sunday 10AM-2PM. Rides to the testing sites must be scheduled the previous day. Call 423-315-3994.
Visit the Health Department’s website to view a list of testing events and sites.
Anyone with COVID-19 questions may call the Health Department’s hotline at (423) 209-8383.