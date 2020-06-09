Health Department Announces Free Weekly COVID-19 Testing Sites

Health Department shares testing numbers for the week of June 1-7, announces free COVID-19 testing sites for the week of June 8-14

The Hamilton County Health Department tested a combined 2,845 individuals at four testing events during the week of Monday, June 1 – Sunday, June 7. Testing sites and the number of individuals tested at each location is listed below:

Brainerd High School & Orchard Knob Elementary: 2,178 Tested

Mt. Canaan Baptist Church: 647 Tested

Homeless Camps: 20 Tested

The Hamilton County Health Department is collaborating with several partners to provide additional “pop-up” COVID-19 testing options for the week of June 8-14. All testing sites listed here are free.

Through a partnership with Kroger Health, drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Northgate Mall Wednesday, June 10, through Friday, June 12. Appointments are required and can be scheduled via Kroger Health’s online portal at www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.

Northgate Mall - Parking Lot

271 Northgate Mall Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37415

Wednesday, June 10 - Friday, June 12

Hours: 9AM - 4:30PM

The National Guard is working with the Health Department to provide an additional testing site at Ooltewah Elementary School. Drive-thru testing is available June 12 and 13. The testing is free, no symptoms necessary, no referral needed, walk-up and drive-up available.

Ooltewah Elementary School

8890 Snowy Owl Rd, Ooltewah, TN 37363

Friday, June 12 from 1PM to 6PM

Saturday, June 14 from 11AM to 6PM

Church testing sites, in partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, will continue this weekend. Free testing is available Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14, at Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Church. The testing is free, no symptoms necessary, no referral needed, walk-up and drive-up available.

Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist

1734 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37404

Saturday, June 13 from 10AM to 1PM

Sunday, June 14 from 12PM to 3PM

*Free Transportation provided if needed. Reservations for rides are taken Monday through Friday between 8AM and 6PM. Saturday and Sunday 10AM-2PM. Rides to the testing sites must be scheduled the previous day. Call 423-315-3994.

Health Department school testing locations this week will be at Hardy Elementary and East Lake Academy this week. The testing is free, no symptoms necessary, no referral needed, walk-up and drive-up available.

Hardy Elementary

2100 Glass St, Chattanooga, TN 37406

Monday-Sunday, June 8-June 14

Hours: 7AM-11AM

*Free Transportation provided if needed. Reservations for rides are taken Monday through Friday between 8AM and 6PM. Saturday and Sunday 10AM-2PM. Rides to the testing sites must be scheduled the previous day. Call 423-315-3994.

East Lake Academy

2700 E 34th St, Chattanooga, TN 37407

Monday through Friday, June 8 – June 12

Hours: 7AM-11AM

*Free Transportation provided if needed. Reservations for rides are taken Monday through Friday between 8AM and 6PM. Saturday and Sunday 10AM-2PM. Rides to the testing sites must be scheduled the previous day. Call 423-315-3994.

Visit the Health Department’s website to view a list of testing events and sites.

Anyone with COVID-19 questions may call the Health Department’s hotline at (423) 209-8383.