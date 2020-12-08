Health Department Announces New Entrance To Alstom COVID-19 Test Site

In response to increased demand for its testing services, the Hamilton County Health Department is using a new entrance and traffic flow pattern at the Alstom COVID testing site beginning Wednesday, December 9.

The new entrance is located directly across the street from the Southeast Tennessee Development District.

“The change is designed to alleviate traffic backup on Riverfront Parkway,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes. “We hope this change makes a safer process for everyone.”

Signs will be marking the new entrance and route through the Alstom complex.

Testing site hours are now 10:00AM-2:30PM.

Everyone in the car at the testing site needs to wear a mask.

To arrange free transportation to the testing site, or for more information about COVID-19, call the Health Department’s hotline at (423) 209-8383. For more resources, visit Health.HamiltonTN.org.

