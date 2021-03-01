Health Department Announces New Schedule At The COVID Alstom Site

The Hamilton County Health Department’s COVID testing site at Alstom will be closed Wednesdays and Sundays beginning the week of March 1, 2021. The site will continue operations 5 days a week on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays-Saturdays from 10:00AM-2:30PM.

“With the increase in both the demand and supply of the COVID-19 vaccine, we have remained flexible in our efforts and redirected staff from the Alstom testing site to our vaccination sites on Wednesdays,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes. “If the situation changes and local need outpaces the 5 days a week testing we currently offer, the Health Department will add additional resources back to testing. We encourage residents to continue to seek testing when needed, by utilizing the site at Alstom, or another community testing site offered in the community.”

To determine if you should get tested for COVID-19, complete the CDC’s Coronavirus Self-Checker, click here.

The Alstom testing site is located at 999 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga, TN, 37402. As always, testing continues to be free and no appointment is necessary. Visit the Health Department’s website or call their COVID-19 hotline at (423) 209-8383 to request free transportation to the testing site or to learn about other community testing sites around Hamilton County.

