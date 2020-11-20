Health Department Announces Potential COVID-19 Exposure at General Sessions Court

The Hamilton County Health Department announces a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Hamilton County General Sessions Court located at 600 Market St. in Judge Webb’s court room. Case investigations revealed that an individual was in this courtroom during their infectious period of COVID-19 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 9AM to 12:30PM.

“Anyone who visited this courtroom on this day and time should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested as soon as possible if symptoms appear,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, dry persistent cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC. If you develop any unusual symptoms, do not leave the house, except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider. If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly. If you become symptomatic at any time, you should get tested as soon as possible.

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing continues at Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Parkway, every day of the week from 8:30AM to 1PM. The testing site is closed Thursday and Friday, November 26 and 27, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Testing will resume Saturday, November 28th during regular hours.

For more information, call the Health Department’s hotline at 423-209-8383 or visit the Health Department’s website.

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!