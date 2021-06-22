Health Department Announces Potential COVID-19 Exposure At Local Goat Restaurant

The Hamilton County Health Department is notifying the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Local Goat restaurant, located at 6108 Artesian Cir, Ooltewah, TN 37363 beginning June 7th through today, June 22nd. Case investigations revealed seven positive COVID-19 cases amongst employees.

It is recommended that employees or patrons who visited the restaurant during the month of June monitor themselves for symptoms and be tested immediately if symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body ache, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC. If you develop any unusual symptoms, do not leave your house, except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider.

Free COVID-19 testing is available in Hamilton County at the following locations:

Cempa Community Care drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Alleo Health

4411 Oakwood Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416

Monday - Friday: 8AM – 1PM & Sunday: 1-4PM

Testing is available at this location until June 30th.

LifeSpring Community Health drive-thru COVID-19 testing

2507 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37404

Monday and Friday: 11AM-1PM

Clínica Médicos drive-thru COVID-19 testing

1148 E 23rd Street, Chattanooga, TN 37404

To schedule an appointment, call (423) 206-4530 or visit their website at https://www.clinicamedicos.org/.

Additional COVID-19 testing sites in Hamilton County

A list of additional testing locations can be found on the Health Department’s website here.

​

Additional Resources:

• The Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline 423-209-8383 is available to connect people to vaccine and testing resources. Hotline hours are Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM. Bilingual representatives are available.

• For general quarantine and isolation guidance, visit the CDC’s webpage here.

• To decide when and if you should get tested for COVID-19, visit the Tennessee Department of Health’s Quarantine and Isolation Calculator here.

• To find a Health Department vaccination site near you, visit the Health Department’s vaccine webpage here.