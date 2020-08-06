Health Department Announces Potential COVID-19 Exposure at the Lincoln Day Dinner

The Hamilton County Health Department announces a COVID-19 exposure at the Lincoln Day Dinner event, held Friday, July 31, at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

Case investigations revealed that a person attended the event while in their infectious period. It is recommended that anyone who attended this event get tested and monitor their symptoms.

If COVID-19 symptoms occur, do not leave your house except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider. If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, dry persistent cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC.

“We know that COVID-19 is highly contagious and can spread easily at large gatherings,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “We recommend staying home if you are sick, practicing social distancing, wearing a mask, and washing your hands frequently to stop the spread of the virus in our community.”

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing is available at the following locations and times:

The Health Department’s testing site at the Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga, TN 37402 is open daily from 7AM-11AM.

Saturday, August 8, at Faith Family Chattanooga Church, 2505 E 43rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37407, from 10AM-1PM.

Sunday, August 9, at Faith Family Chattanooga Church, 2505 E 43rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37407, from 12PM-3PM.

These sites are open to the public without an appointment or referral. Free transportation is available. Call (423) 315-3994 to make a reservation Monday-Friday 8AM-6PM, Saturday and Sunday 10AM-2PM. Rides to the testing sites must be scheduled the previous day.

For more information, please call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at (423) 209-8383. The hotline is open

Monday-Friday 8AM-4PM and Saturday 10AM-3PM. Do not call the Chattanooga Convention Center or the Hamilton County Republican Party for information related to COVID-19 exposures.

