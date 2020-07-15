Health Department Announces Potential COVID-19 Exposure at Wood Recycling Center

The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with the City of Chattanooga, is notifying the community of a potential COVID-19 exposure that occurred at the Wood Recycling Center, 3925 North Hawthorne Street, Chattanooga, TN 37406 on Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11 from 8AM-4PM each day.

Case investigations revealed that members of the public who entered the Scale House at the Wood Recycling Center may have been exposed to an individual during their infectious period of COVID-19. It is recommended that anyone who entered this facility during this timeframe be tested as soon as possible.

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing is available at the following locations and times:

Brainerd High School, 1020 North Moore Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411, 7AM-2PM daily through this Sunday, July 19.

Stoney Point Baptist Church, 9129 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN 37379, Saturday, July 18 from 10AM-1PM and Sunday, July 19 from 12-3PM.

Both sites are open to the public without an appointment or referral, and no symptoms are necessary. Walk-up or drive-through options are available.

Additional testing sites next week can be found on the Health Department’s testing webpage.

“Free testing is available in our community and we encourage anyone who has been in close contact with a positive case, or is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to get tested,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes.

If you develop any COVID-19 symptoms, do not leave your house, except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider. If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, dry persistent cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC.

