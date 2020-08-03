Health Department Announces Potential COVID-19 Exposures

The Hamilton County Health Department is notifying the community of a potential COVID-19 exposure that occurred at Citico Mini-Mart, 1320 Citico Ave, between Monday, July 20, and Friday, July 31.

The Health Department is notifying the public of an additional potential COVID-19 exposure that occurred at the following Chattanooga Mobile Market stops on Tuesday, July 28, and Wednesday, July 29:

Tuesday, July 28

Emma Wheeler Homes: 10am-12pm

Cempa Community Care (Medical Towers): 1pm-3pm

Dogwood Manor: 3:30pm-5:30pm

Wednesday, July 29

Mary Walker Towers: 10am-12pm

Silvertree Seniors Chattanooga: 1pm-3pm

Boynton Terrace Apartments: 3:30pm-5:30pm

Case investigations revealed that members of the public who visited or shopped at the Citico Mini-Mart or the Chattanooga Mobile Market stops during these timeframes may have been exposed to individuals during their infectious period of COVID-19. It is recommended that anyone who visited these locations during that timeframe be tested as soon as possible.

“If you think you were exposed to the virus, please stay home, away from others and monitor your symptoms,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “Free testing is available in our community and we encourage anyone who has been in close contact with a positive case, or is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to get tested.”

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing is available at the following locations and times:

Sunday, August 2, at Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Church, 1734 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37404, from 12PM-3PM.

Beginning Monday, August 3 the Health Department’s new testing site at the Alstom Plant, 1119 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga, TN 37402 will be open daily from 7AM-11AM.

Both sites are open to the public without an appointment or referral, and no symptoms are necessary. Walk-up or drive-through options are available.

Call (423) 315-3994 for free transportation. Reservations for a ride can be made Monday-Friday 8AM-6PM, Saturday and Sunday 10AM-2PM. Rides to the testing sites must be scheduled the previous day.

For more information, please call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at (423) 209-8383. The hotline is open

Monday-Friday 8AM-4PM and Saturday 10AM-3PM. Do not call the YMCA, Chattanooga Mobile Market, or Citico Mini-Mart for information related to COVID-19 exposures.

