Health Department Announces Potential COVID-19 Exposure In East Ridge

The Hamilton County Health Department is notifying the community of a potential COVID-19 exposure that occurred at Amigo Mexican Restaurant in East Ridge, 3805 Ringgold Road, between Saturday, July 25 and Saturday, August 1, with the exception of Monday, July 27.

Case investigations revealed that members of the public who visited or dined at the Amigo Mexican Restaurant in East Ridge during this timeframe may have been exposed to an individual during their infectious period of COVID-19. It is recommended that anyone who visited this location during that timeframe be tested as soon as possible.

“If you think you were exposed to the virus, please stay home, away from others and monitor your symptoms,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “Free testing is available in our community and we encourage anyone who has been in close contact with a positive case, or is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to get tested.”

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing is available at the following locations and times:

The Health Department’s new testing site at the Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga, TN 37402 is open daily from 7AM-11AM.

Saturday, August 8, at Faith Family Chattanooga Church, 2505 E 43rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37407, from 10AM-1PM.

Sunday, August 9, at Faith Family Chattanooga Church, 2505 E 43rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37407, from 12PM-3PM.

These sites are open to the public without an appointment or referral. Free transportation is available. Call (423) 315-3994 to make a reservation Monday-Friday 8AM-6PM, Saturday and Sunday 10AM-2PM. Rides to the testing sites must be scheduled the previous day.

For more information, please call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at (423) 209-8383. The hotline is open

Monday-Friday 8AM-4PM and Saturday 10AM-3PM. Do not call Amigo Mexican Restaurant for information related to COVID-19 exposures.

