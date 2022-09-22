Health Department Announces Reopening Of The Travel And Adult Immunizations Clinic

The Hamilton County Health Department is reopening its Travel and Adult Immunizations Clinic, located at the 3rd street facility, to the public.

The Travel and Adult clinic offers comprehensive travel health consultation services in addition to a full range of travel immunizations and routine adult vaccines.

The clinic serves a variety of clients including individuals or groups traveling on mission trips, persons traveling for educational or recreational purposes, families or individuals moving to other countries, and business travelers. It is recommended that you contact the clinic at least 4-6 weeks before your trip to begin your health-related preparation for travel. Appointments are required; to make an appointment call 423-209-8340.

Before the appointment, a travel nurse will contact you and provide you with specific information about each country you plan to visit including insect concerns, health risks, food/water precautions, rabies risks, current travel advisories, and U.S. embassy contact information. The travel nurse will also go over our billing policy and the upfront vaccination costs that are due at the time of service.

The Health Department has in-house interpreters for individuals who speak Spanish and access to Language Line, a service that can provide interpreting services over the telephone for more than 170 other languages.

The Travel Clinic is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To see a full list of vaccinations offered at our Travel and Adult Immunizations clinic, visit our website at Health.HamiltonTN.org.

Notes: