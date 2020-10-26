Health Department Announces Several COVID-19 Exposures

The Hamilton County Health Department announces a COVID-19 exposure at the Johnson-Tomlin wedding held on October 17, 2020, at Miller Plaza, 850 Market St, Chattanooga, TN 37402, in downtown Chattanooga.

An exposure also occurred at the rehearsal dinner held on October 16th at the same location. Case investigations revealed that an individual attended these events during their infectious period of COVID-19.

In addition, there was an exposure at a worship service held at Church of the Highlands, 6621 Hunter Rd, Harrison, TN 37341, on October 18, 2020. Case investigations revealed that an individual attended this event during their infectious period of COVID-19.

The Health Department recommends anyone who attended either of these events to be tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible. If you develop any unusual symptoms do not leave your house, except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider. If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, dry persistent cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC.

“We know large gatherings can increase the chance of getting or spreading COVID-19,” said Health Department Administrator Becky

Barnes, “We want to remind the community to remain diligent – this pandemic is not over. Keep 6 feet from others, wear a mask, and wash your hands often.”

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing continues at Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Parkway, every day of the week from 8:30AM to 1PM. Call the Health Department Hotline for questions at 423-209-8383 or visit the Health Department website.

