Health Department Announces Several More Possible COVID-19 Exposures

The Hamilton County Health Department announces several possible COVID-19 exposures due to infectious persons working or attending the following locations/dates:

Wimpie’s Restaurant, 9826 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy, on Monday, November 16, and Wednesday, November 18, 2020 (not Tuesday, November 17).

Super Carniceria Loa #7, 1500 Broad Street, Chattanooga, on Saturday, November 7, through Thursday, November 19 (a total of 13 days).

“Friendsgiving” party in the commons area of Tomorrow Building, 818 Georgia Avenue, Chattanooga (includes people not only with party but also others who might have been in the commons area) on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Each of these cases is separate and not the result of individuals going between these locations.

The Health Department recommends anyone present at these locations during these dates monitor for symptoms and, if symptoms do develop, get tested for COVID-19. If you develop any unusual symptoms do not leave your house, except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider. If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC.

“Going to work sick or attending holiday parties is contributing to a large number of COVID cases right now. Please do not leave home if you are sick,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes. “Continue to practice social distancing, wear a mask, wash your hands frequently, and limit your outings during this time of increased COVID-19 cases.”

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing continues at Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Parkway, every day of the week from 8:30AM to 1PM. The testing site is closed Thursday and Friday, November 26 and 27, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Testing will resume Saturday, November 28th during regular hours.

For more information, call the Health Department’s hotline at 423-209-8383 or visit the Health Department’s website.

