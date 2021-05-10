Health Department Announces Walk-Up Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccination Events

The Hamilton County Health Department invites community members to participate in “Walk-Up” COVID-19 vaccination events in May and June.

These community events are free and open to the public. No appointment is necessary. The current age requirement is 16 years of age or older. Call the COVID-19 hotline to enquire about age eligibility changes and updates as the vaccine may be expanded to younger populations in the coming days or weeks.

Pop-up Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination events will be offered at:

The Bethlehem Center

200 West 38th St, Chattanooga, TN 37410

Saturdays--May 15, 29 & June 19

11AM-1:30PM

La Super Carniceria

400A Chickamauga Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421

Fridays--May 14 & June 4

11AM-2PM

Birchwood Clinic

5625 Highway 60, Birchwood, TN 37308

Wednesdays--May 19, 26 & June 9, 16

9AM-5:30PM

Event Details

No appointment is necessary.

These are walk-up events.

Parking is available.

Questions may be directed to the COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383.

“As our vaccination efforts have shifted from three drive-thru vaccination sites to one drive-thru site with extended hours, staff are available to participate in pop-up events and reach more vulnerable members of our community—those in the most rural areas of Hamilton County and people who do not have access to transportation in the city limits. We are grateful to our community partners who are working alongside our nursing staff to plan and implement these new Walk-Up events,” says Hamilton County Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes.