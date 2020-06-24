Health Department Calls for Social Distancing and Face Masks in Waiting Rooms

Health Department announces 29th COVID-19 death, calls for social distancing and face masks in waiting rooms

The Hamilton County Health Department regretfully announces the death of a female Hispanic child in the 0-10 year age bracket who had no underlying medical conditions. This brings the COVID-19 death total of Hamilton County residents to 29.

“The Health Department grieves with the family and the community for the loss of this child,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “We stress once again how important it is to wear a mask and practice social distancing to keep this virus from spreading. These are simple yet necessary acts of kindness that could save a life.”

The Health Department COVID-19 hotline has received complaints from patients who have visited medical offices and reported that facemasks were not being worn and distancing not being practiced in waiting rooms. All businesses that offer a waiting room are strongly urged to follow the Tennessee Pledge guidance that people in waiting rooms should wear facial coverings and maintain a minimum of 6 feet of distance from others.

The Health Department has published several new informational videos in English and Spanish. Readers are encouraged to share these resources on their social media:

Free COVID-19 testing from the Health Department can be found in an easy-to-read calendar format on their updated website. Testing this week will be at Hardy Elementary and East Lake Academy, over the weekend at Hardy Elementary and Greater Tucker Baptist Church, and next week at Brainerd High School. See their website for complete details.

The Health Department updates their total test results to 32,470. The Health Department’s COVID-19 data page can be viewed here.

For more information, call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383.