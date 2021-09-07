Health Department Distributes Free At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits While Supplies Last

The Hamilton County Health Department will distribute free at-home COVID-19 test kits at their 921 E. 3rf Street location weekdays, beginning Tuesday, September 7th from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. while supplies last. Test kits will no longer be available at the Tennessee Riverpark.

Test kits from two manufacturers will be available at the Health Department. The type of test kit provided depends on the age of the person to be tested. Detailed instructions will be provided with each test kit.

“We are hopeful that this testing opportunity will help meet the high demand for COVID-19 testing in our county,” says Hamilton County Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes. “Our local hospitals have been extremely busy with the increase of COVID-19 cases requiring emergency care; we encourage people with mild or no symptoms who are seeking testing to take advantage of testing opportunities such as these rather than visiting emergency departments.”

TEST KITDS PROVIDED

Ellume COVID-19 Home Test (Ages 2-17) -- The Ellume COVID-19 antigen test will be available for ages 2-17. A smartphone or tablet is required to receive test results. Results will be provided through the Ellume COVID-19 Home Test app (available through the App Store and Google Play). Test results are available 15 minutes after performing the nasal swab.

Positive test results will not be shared with the Tennessee Department of Health; therefore, the Health Department requests that anyone with a positive result report it to the COVID-19 Hotline at 423-209-8383. Hotline staff will provide quarantine and isolation guidance, which helps protect others in the community.

Everylywell COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit (Ages 18+) -- The Everlywell COVID-19 PCR test will be available to adults 18 years of age and older. Nasal swab specimens must be delivered to a UPS location and mailed to the lab on the same day that the test is performed. A current email address is required to create an account. Results will be sent via email from the lab directly to the individual within a few days. Everlywell lab reports results to the Tennessee Department of Health, as required by law.

Additional COVID-19 Testing in Hamilton County

Additional testing information is available on the Health Department’s testing website and through the COVID-19 Hotline at 423-209-8383. The hotline assists with COVID-19 testing and vaccine inquiries Monday through Friday, 8AM to 4PM.

Current COVID-19 Data

The Health Department reports rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Hamilton County. Hospitalization rates have far surpassed the previous record in December. The Health Department urges residents, including those who are fully vaccinated, to slow the spread by wearing a mask in public indoor settings and practicing mitigation efforts such as social distancing and frequent, thorough handwashing.

COVID-19 data is updated Monday-Friday on the Health Department’s case information webpage.

Upcoming Health Department Vaccination Events

Vaccination prevents serious illness and death from COVID-19. The Hamilton County Health Department is hosting Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination events at multiple locations this month. Visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click on “Vaccine Calendar of Events” to see the most up-to-date COVID-19 vaccine calendar. Free transportation is available to the Tennessee Riverpark vaccination site Monday-Friday. Call 423-209-8383 in advance to schedule a ride.

Health Department vaccination sites accommodate immunocompromised individuals wishing to receive a third dose, as well as anyone needing a first or second dose of the vaccine. The vaccine is free of charge. No appointment is necessary and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible. To accelerate the vaccination process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available on the website.