Health Department, Hamilton County Schools Offer New Vaccination Events For Children Ages 5-11

The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with Hamilton County Schools & One to One Health, will be hosting another series of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination events for children ages 5-11.

These events are intended to administer both first and second doses in the primary vaccination series and will be held on Saturday, December 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the East 3rd St Health Department and Tuesday, December 14 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at East Ridge Elementary School.

“We are excited to again partner with Hamilton County Schools and One to One Health to make pediatric COVID-19 vaccines available. A goal of these pediatric events is to minimize the fear a child might have when receiving their vaccine,” says Hamilton County Health Department Administrator Sabrina Novak. “To that end, we invite children and their parents to join us in dressing up as their favorite superhero when they come for their appointment.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the Hamilton County Health Department to provide parents the opportunity to vaccinate our youngest students through these events,” said Dr. Nakia Towns, Interim Superintendent of Hamilton County Schools. “Helping parents protect our young children through vaccination is a crucial mitigation strategy to ensure the health and wellness of our students. We look forward to increased community vaccination rates and to our students returning to a sense of normalcy.”

Events:

Saturday, December 11th, 2021

Hamilton County Health Department, Main Facility Pediatric Clinic, 921 East 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403.

By appointment only.

From 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

To make an appointment, visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click on the “Pfizer 5-11 Appointment” tab.

and click on the “Pfizer 5-11 Appointment” tab. To make an appointment over the phone, call 423-209-8383.

Parking is available in the parking garage next to the Health Department. Bring your ticket in with you to have your parking validated.

Both child and parent must wear masks when coming in for their appointment.

Tuesday, December 14th, 2021

East Ridge Elementary Gymnasium, 1014 John Ross Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37412.

By appointment only.

From 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

To make an appointment, visit https://bit.ly/32KeoX7 .

. To make an appointment by phone, call 423-463-0051.

Details:

These events are open to all children ages 5-11. Your child does not have to be a student of the Hamilton County School system to be eligible.

Please allow enough time for your appointment, including a 20-minute wait time after receiving the dose.

A parent or legal guardian must be present at the appointment and must bring current, valid photo ID.

If you are the parent or legal guardian of an adopted child, please bring proof of adoption papers with you to the appointment.

To accelerate the process, bring the completed vaccine encounter form with you, available at https://bit.ly/3G8tMv4 . Forms will also be available on site.

. Forms will also be available on site. Spanish speaking interpreters will be on site at both events.

Additional resources