Health Department: Hamilton County Surpasses 100 COVID-19 Deaths

Hamilton County has reached a somber milestone today with the announcement of two additional deaths, bringing the total COVID-19 related deaths of Hamilton County residents to 101.

The announcement comes six months after the first death of a Hamilton County resident was reported on March 25, 2020.

“It is with deep sadness and respect that we honor these 101 lives that have been lost,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “These are not just numbers or statistics. Each one of these deaths represents a very real and painful loss to family and friends as well as to our community. Our staff working on the COVID response have developed relationships with many of these patients and their families while monitoring them during their illness.”

In addition to the loss of life, the COVID-19 virus has negatively impacted individuals and families with very real physical pain and suffering as well as mental stress, emotional trauma, and financial hardship.

“While the loss has been heartbreaking, it motivates us to continue our work to protect the health of our community,” Barnes said, “We will continue forward in our efforts and work to decrease, mitigate, and prevent the devastating effects of COVID-19 in our community.”

County residents are encouraged to take a pause and recognize this significant loss that our community has faced. However, we also need to look up and look forward. This is a time to reflect on the positive and not get fatigued. Hamilton County has made progress. With the mask mandate and social distancing—basic day-to-day activities have been able to occur. Students are back in school, most businesses are open, parks and greenways are open.

Hamilton County residents are encouraged to continue taking action to stop the spread and severity of the virus by:

Wearing a mask

Social distancing

Washing hands frequently

Avoid large gatherings

Staying home and getting tested at the first sign of any COVID-19 symptoms.

Getting this year’s flu vaccine will decrease the threat of an additional respiratory virus that can present with symptoms similar to COVID-19 and also carry risks of hospitalization or death.

Businesses and venues should continue to practice social distancing and other measures as outlined in the TN Pledge.

“With COVID-19 protective measures in place, we can plan for a holiday season that is responsible and safe,” Barnes said, “And not lose the progress we have made on slowing the spread of a virus that has brought our community great loss and required much sacrifice.”

The Health Department continues to offer free COVID-19 testing at the Alstom site 7 days a week, from 8:30AM – 1:00PM. Complete testing and flu vaccine information can be found on the online calendar on their website.

For more information about COVID-19, call the Health Department’s informational hotline at (423) 209-8383.

Like this story? Click here to Subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!