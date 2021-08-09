Health Department Hosting Multiple Vaccination Events This Week

The Hamilton County Health Department is offering (Pfizer) COVID-19 vaccination events at multiple locations this week. No appointment is necessary, and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible.

The vaccination event calendar is available at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov. Visit the webpage frequently as new events are added throughout the week.

The COVID-19 hotline is available to answer your questions at 423-209-8383.

Vaccination Events

Monday, August 9, 2021

  • Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402, 9AM-6PM
  • Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event, 921 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403, 8AM-4PM
  • Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379, 8AM-4PM
  • Ooltewah Health Center Back-to-School Event, 5520 High St, Ooltewah, TN 37363, 8AM-4PM

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

  • Ladies of Charity, 2821 Rossville Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37407, 11AM-1PM
  • Super Carniceria Loa, 400a Chickamauga Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421, 3PM-6PM
  • Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402, 9AM-6PM
  • Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event, 921 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403, 8AM-4PM
  • Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379, 8AM-4PM
  • Ooltewah Health Center Back-to-School Event, 5520 High St, Ooltewah, TN 37363, 8AM-4PM

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

  • Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402, 9AM-6PM
  • Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event, 921 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403, 8AM-4PM
  • Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379, 8AM-4PM
  • Ooltewah Health Center Back-to-School Event, 5520 High St, Ooltewah, TN 37363, 8AM-4PM
  • Birchwood Clinic, 5625 TN-60 Birchwood, TN 37308, 8AM-3:30PM

Thursday, August 12, 2021

  • Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402, 9AM-6PM
  • Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event, 921 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403, 8AM-4PM
  • Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379, 8AM-4PM
  • Ooltewah Health Center Back-to-School Event, 5520 High St, Ooltewah, TN 37363, 8AM-4PM

Friday, August 13, 2021

  • Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402, 9AM-6PM
  • Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event, 921 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403, 8AM-4PM
  • Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379, 8AM-4PM
  • Ooltewah Health Center Back-to-School Event, 5520 High St, Ooltewah, TN 37363, 8AM-4PM

Saturday, August 14, 2021

  • Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402, 9AM-3PM

To accelerate the vaccination process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available under the “handouts” tab at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.

