Health Department Hosting Multiple Vaccination Events This Week

The Hamilton County Health Department is offering (Pfizer) COVID-19 vaccination events at multiple locations this week. No appointment is necessary, and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible.
The vaccination event calendar is available at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov. Visit the webpage frequently as new events are added throughout the week.
The COVID-19 hotline is available to answer your questions at 423-209-8383.
Vaccination Events
Monday, August 9, 2021
- Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402, 9AM-6PM
- Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event, 921 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403, 8AM-4PM
- Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379, 8AM-4PM
- Ooltewah Health Center Back-to-School Event, 5520 High St, Ooltewah, TN 37363, 8AM-4PM
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
- Ladies of Charity, 2821 Rossville Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37407, 11AM-1PM
- Super Carniceria Loa, 400a Chickamauga Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421, 3PM-6PM
- Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402, 9AM-6PM
- Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event, 921 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403, 8AM-4PM
- Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379, 8AM-4PM
- Ooltewah Health Center Back-to-School Event, 5520 High St, Ooltewah, TN 37363, 8AM-4PM
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
- Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402, 9AM-6PM
- Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event, 921 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403, 8AM-4PM
- Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379, 8AM-4PM
- Ooltewah Health Center Back-to-School Event, 5520 High St, Ooltewah, TN 37363, 8AM-4PM
- Birchwood Clinic, 5625 TN-60 Birchwood, TN 37308, 8AM-3:30PM
Thursday, August 12, 2021
- Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402, 9AM-6PM
- Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event, 921 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403, 8AM-4PM
- Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379, 8AM-4PM
- Ooltewah Health Center Back-to-School Event, 5520 High St, Ooltewah, TN 37363, 8AM-4PM
Friday, August 13, 2021
- Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402, 9AM-6PM
- Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event, 921 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403, 8AM-4PM
- Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379, 8AM-4PM
- Ooltewah Health Center Back-to-School Event, 5520 High St, Ooltewah, TN 37363, 8AM-4PM
Saturday, August 14, 2021
- Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402, 9AM-3PM
To accelerate the vaccination process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available under the “handouts” tab at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.