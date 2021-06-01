Health Department Hosts A Number Of Vaccination Events This Week

The Hamilton County Health Department is offering several (Pfizer) COVID-19 vaccination events at multiple locations this week. No appointment is necessary and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible.

The vaccination event calendar is available at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov. Visit the webpage frequently as new events are added throughout the week. The COVID-19 hotline is available to answer your questions at 423-209-8383.

Vaccination Events

Tennessee Riverpark

4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402

  • Monday-Friday 9AM-6PM
  • Saturday-Sunday 9AM-3PM

Sequoyah Health Center

9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379

  • Tuesday & Thursday 8AM-4PM

Super Carniceria Loa

400a Chickamauga Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421

  • Friday, June 4th 11AM-2PM

Riverfront Nights

Ross's Landing, 201 Riverfront Pkwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402

  • Saturday, June 5th 7PM-8:30PM

To accelerate the vaccination process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available under the “handouts” tab: vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.

