Health Department Hosts A Number Of Vaccination Events This Week

The Hamilton County Health Department is offering several (Pfizer) COVID-19 vaccination events at multiple locations this week. No appointment is necessary and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible.
The vaccination event calendar is available at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov. Visit the webpage frequently as new events are added throughout the week. The COVID-19 hotline is available to answer your questions at 423-209-8383.
Vaccination Events
Tennessee Riverpark
4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402
- Monday-Friday 9AM-6PM
- Saturday-Sunday 9AM-3PM
Sequoyah Health Center
9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379
- Tuesday & Thursday 8AM-4PM
Super Carniceria Loa
400a Chickamauga Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421
- Friday, June 4th 11AM-2PM
Riverfront Nights
Ross's Landing, 201 Riverfront Pkwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402
- Saturday, June 5th 7PM-8:30PM
To accelerate the vaccination process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available under the “handouts” tab: vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.