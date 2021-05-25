Health Department Hosts Multiple Vaccination Events With No Appointment Needed

The Hamilton County Health Department is offering several (Pfizer) COVID-19 vaccination events at multiple locations this month and next. No appointment is necessary and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible.

The following list is available on our vaccine webpage at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov. Visit the webpage frequently as new events are added throughout the week.

The COVID-19 hotline is available to answer your questions at 423-209-8383.

Vaccination Events

Tennessee Riverpark

4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Monday-Friday 9AM-6PM

Saturday-Sunday 9AM-3PM

Currently scheduled through the end of June

Every day EXCEPT: May 29 30 & 31 – Memorial Day Weekend, and June 20 – Father’s Day

Sequoyah Health Center

9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379

Tuesdays & Thursdays 8AM-4PM

Birchwood Clinic

5625 TN-60, Birchwood, TN 37308

Wednesdays, May 26, June 9 & June 16 from 9AM-5:30PM

The Bethlehem Center

200 W 38th St, Chattanooga, TN 37410

Saturdays, May 29 & June 19 from Noon to 2PM

Super Carniceria Loa

400a Chickamauga Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421

Friday, June 4 11AM-2PM

To accelerate the vaccination process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available under the “handouts” tab: vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.