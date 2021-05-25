Health Department Hosts Multiple Vaccination Events With No Appointment Needed

The Hamilton County Health Department is offering several (Pfizer) COVID-19 vaccination events at multiple locations this month and next. No appointment is necessary and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible.
The following list is available on our vaccine webpage at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov. Visit the webpage frequently as new events are added throughout the week.
The COVID-19 hotline is available to answer your questions at 423-209-8383.
Vaccination Events
Tennessee Riverpark
- 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402
- Monday-Friday 9AM-6PM
- Saturday-Sunday 9AM-3PM
- Currently scheduled through the end of June
- Every day EXCEPT: May 29 30 & 31 – Memorial Day Weekend, and June 20 – Father’s Day
Sequoyah Health Center
- 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379
- Tuesdays & Thursdays 8AM-4PM
Birchwood Clinic
- 5625 TN-60, Birchwood, TN 37308
- Wednesdays, May 26, June 9 & June 16 from 9AM-5:30PM
The Bethlehem Center
- 200 W 38th St, Chattanooga, TN 37410
- Saturdays, May 29 & June 19 from Noon to 2PM
Super Carniceria Loa
- 400a Chickamauga Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421
- Friday, June 4 11AM-2PM
To accelerate the vaccination process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available under the “handouts” tab: vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.