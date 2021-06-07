Health Department Hosts Vaccination Events With No Appointment Needed

The Hamilton County Health Department is offering several (Pfizer) COVID-19 vaccination events at multiple locations this week.

No appointment is necessary and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible. The vaccination event calendar is available at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov. Visit the webpage frequently as new events are added throughout the week.

The COVID-19 hotline is available to answer your questions at 423-209-8383.

Vaccination Events

Tennessee Riverpark

4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Monday-Friday 9AM-6PM

Saturday 9AM-3PM

Sequoyah Health Center

9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379

Tuesday & Thursday 8AM-4PM

Birchwood Clinic

5625 TN-60, Birchwood, TN 37308

Wednesday 9AM-5:30PM

To accelerate the vaccination process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available under the “handouts” tab: vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.