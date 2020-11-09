Health Department Offers COVID-19 Safety Guidance for Thanksgiving Holiday

The Hamilton County Health Department wants residents to know what their risks are this Thanksgiving holiday and how they can protect themselves and others from COVID-19. Typical holiday gatherings and activities could cause people to come in contact with the COVID-19 virus.

“We understand that families and friends want to celebrate this holiday season,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “So we want everyone to know how they can stay safe and prevent the virus from spreading.”

Individuals and families should consider the following risks in their observances of Thanksgiving:

Lower risk options

Celebrating at home with household members only, using internet technology to connect with family members who live outside of your household, preparing traditional family recipes for at-risk family members and neighbors and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve close contact, watching parades or sports from home instead of attending in person.

Moderate risk options

Hosting a small gathering of non-household members outside on your patio or lawn, while still keeping household units separated by 6 feet. Hugging and handshaking can increase the risk of exposure.

Higher risk options

Large indoor gatherings with people from outside your household, attending crowded parades, shopping in crowded stores. Alcohol use can contribute to letting down your guard on safety precautions.

Travel should be avoided this season, if possible

Risk of virus transmission increases when travel includes close contact with people outside of your household, airports and layovers, and other public transportation such river boats, cruise ships, buses, or trains.

The more stops along the way, the higher the risk.

College students returning home for the holiday should not be considered household members for the purposes of determining your risk.

Prevent the Spread of COVID-19

Monitor your health daily. If you have any symptoms, regardless of how mild they may seem, do not leave home or attend any gatherings. Leave the house only to seek medical care or to get tested for COVID-19.

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask when around people who don’t live in your household.

Put 6 feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Clean AND disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.

Get a Flu shot

The Health Department offers free flu vaccine for all ages. Call the Health Department’s hotline at 423-209-8383 or visit their online calendar for details.

for details. Ask your health care provider or local pharmacist about the flu shot.

Reducing your chances of getting the flu will help make this a safer holiday season.

For more information about Thanksgiving safety and the prevention of COVID-19 transmission, visit the CDC’s Thanksgiving webpage.

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing at the Alstom site is open daily from 8:30AM-1:00PM, but will be closed Thanksgiving Day and the Friday after. Daily testing will resume the following Saturday, November 28th.

For any questions or information about COVID-19 this Thanksgiving holiday, call the Health Department’s hotline at (423) 209-8383 or connect with the Health Department on social media.

