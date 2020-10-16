Health Department Offers Free Flu Shots For The Week Of October 19-23

The Hamilton County Health Department is once again offering free flu vaccinations for a limited time while supplies last.

Free flu vaccine for Hamilton County adults (18 years and older) is available at the Alstom Plant at 1125 Riverfront Pkwy.

October 19 and 20 (Monday-Tuesday) from 1:30PM – 5:00PM

This is a drive-through clinic.

No appointment is needed.

Face masks will be required for all persons in their vehicle during the vaccination process.

Service is provided for Hamilton County residents only at this time.

This is the same location as the COVID-19 testing site.

Free flu vaccine for children (ages 6 months through 17 years) is available by appointment only at the following Health Department locations:

3rd Street Health Department

921 E. 3 rd St, Chattanooga

St, Chattanooga Call 423-209-8050 for appointment

Indoors - bring your parking ticket in to the appointment for validation

Sequoyah Health Center

9527 W. Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy

Call 423-209-5490 for appointment

Outdoor drive-through, follow signs when you arrive

“Not only is the flu vaccine one of your best protections against the flu,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “But the steps we are already taking to prevent COVID-19, such as wearing a mask, social distancing, washing hands, and staying home if you’re sick, will also help prevent catching or spreading the flu.”

Those at highest risk for serious complications from the flu include children under 5 years, adults 65 years and over, pregnant women, and those with preexisting medical conditions or a compromised immune system.

The Health Department is encouraging everyone to get a flu shot this year and to get it early. This flu season is going to be more challenging than ever due to the added risk of COVID-19 in the community.

Flu vaccines are also currently available through doctors’ offices and retail pharmacies.

The Health Department will open additional flu vaccination clinics as more supplies become available.

For more information about the Health Department’s flu vaccine program and eligibility, call the Health Department’s informational hotline at (423) 209-8383 or visit the calendar on their website.

