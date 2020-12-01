Health Department Offers Post-Thanksgiving Guidance, New Testing Hours

The Hamilton County Health Department provides guidance for those who gathered with non-household members over the Thanksgiving holiday. It is safer to assume you were exposed and to act accordingly than not. Consider these protective measures:

  • Over the next 14 days, reduce the number of people with whom you have contact, or ideally, quarantine yourself for 14 days after your last exposure to the non-household members.
  • Avoid any contact with people who would be at a high risk to have severe outcomes from COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/index.html.
  • Always wear a mask and observe social distancing.
  • Monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms during the 14 days and get tested as soon as symptoms occur: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html
  • If no symptoms are experienced, it is recommended you wait at least 5 days from your last exposure to get tested.
  • Remember, a negative test at 5 days does not mean your risk of developing COVID-19 is over. That risk will last the full 14 days after exposure.

New COVID-19 Testing Hours at Alstom

  • 10:00AM-2:30PM beginning Wednesday, December 2.
  • This change is to accommodate staff and patients during the colder temperatures.
  • Everyone in the car should be wearing a mask.
  • Free transportation to the testing site is available by calling (423) 209-8383. 

Free Flu Vaccine

Two upcoming opportunities for free flu vaccine are as follows:

  • Saturday, December 5, 10:00AM-2:00PM, Westside Baptist, 4001 Hughes Ave, 37410.
  • Monday, December 7, 3:00PM-5:30pm, Casa de Oracion Santa Cruz Catholic Church, 2311 E. 3rd Street, 37407.

Information Hotline

If you have questions about COVID-19 or the flu vaccine, call the Health Department’s informational hotline at (423) 209-8383.

