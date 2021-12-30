Health Department Posts Highest Number Of New COVID Infections Since Beginning Of Pandemic

The Hamilton County Health Department posted its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day yesterday, since the start of the pandemic. The Health Department reported 948 new cases on Wednesday, which surpassed our previous record of 655 on January 8th, 2021.

As the New Year’s weekend approaches, please take the time to review the CDC’s recommendations for safely celebrating the holiday. These include limiting indoor gatherings, avoiding crowds, and wearing a well-fitting mask over your nose and mouth if you are in public, indoor settings. Please get tested if you have been exposed to someone who has tested positive or if you have any symptoms of COVID-19. To view testing availability, please visit our website at testing.hamiltontn.gov. You can also call our hotline at 423-209-8383 to receive assistance locating other tests near you.

The most important thing you can do to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community is to get vaccinated if you have not already done so. If you have received your primary series, please get your booster when you are eligible. You can view all vaccine eligibility requirements on the CDC’s website.

The Health Department continues to administer COVID-19 vaccines at our Tennessee Riverpark vaccination site, Birchwood & Sequoyah Health Clinics, and pediatric vaccines at our East 3rd St Facility. Please visit our online vaccine calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov for more details.

Additional resources