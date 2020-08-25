Health Department Provides COVID-19 Death Updates

The Hamilton County Health Department announces that the number of Hamilton County resident COVID-19 related deaths has risen to 68.

“We extend our condolences to these families, we know this is a tough time,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “We remind everyone how important it is to adhere to isolation and quarantine orders issued by the Health Department and we continue to urge everyone to wear masks and practice safe distancing.”

The latest deaths are as follows:

#64: 81+ year old white, Non-Hispanic male with underlying health conditions.

#65: 81+ year old white, Non-Hispanic male with underlying health conditions.

#66: 81+ year old white, Non-Hispanic male with underlying health conditions.

#67: 81+ year old white, Non-Hispanic female with underlying health conditions.

#68: 61-70 year old black, Non-Hispanic male with underlying health conditions.

For more information about COVID-19, call the hotline at (423) 209-8383.

