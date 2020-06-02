Health Department provides snapshot of COVID-19, expands free testing locations

During the week of May 22-28, 4,180 COVID-19 tests were performed in Hamilton County, revealing 422 positive cases, or a 10.1% positivity rate for that week alone. The Hamilton County Laboratory at Baylor School performed 1,871 of these labs with 270 positives for a 14.4% positivity rate.

The daily positive cases reported from the May 22-28 time span on the Health Department’s data page will not match this number because they post positive counts on the day they receive them, not on the day the specimen was collected.

These results are inclusive of more than 40 laboratories around the region processing samples collected from community testing sites, hospitals, and private providers throughout Hamilton County.

This testing snapshot demonstrates that many testing options are available in Hamilton County and that people are taking advantage of this availability. More free community testing sites are opening soon.

“The Health Department wants to find every positive case that’s out there,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “We ask that residents continue to cooperate by staying home if sick, follow the Health Department’s guidance for quarantine and isolation, practice social distancing outside your household unit, wear masks where it’s difficult to social distance, and frequently wash hands or use hand sanitizer. These are the only measures we have as a community to contain this virus.”

The Health Department encourages everyone to get tested. Health Department testing is free, requires no symptoms or referrals, and is conducted as drive-thru or walk-up. The nasal swab procedure only takes a few moments once the patient is seen.

Health Department affiliated free COVID-19 testing sites in Hamilton County this coming week:

Tuesday, June 2

Brainerd High - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site, 1020 N Moore Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411, Hours: 7AM-11AM

Orchard Knob Elementary - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site, 2000 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37404, Hours: 7AM-11AM

Homeless Healthcare Center (Hamilton County Health Department campus on 11th Street), Monday - Friday; 7:30 am - 4:30 pm, Homeless/Transient clients. Details: (423) 209-5800

Clinica Medicos – 1300 E. 23rd Street, Open for drive through and walk up testing daily. Please call (423) 760-4000 to make an appointment. More information: clinicamedicos.org

Wednesday, June 3

Brainerd High - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site, 1020 N Moore Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411, Hours: 7AM-11AM

Orchard Knob Elementary - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site, 2000 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37404, Hours: 7AM-11AM

Collegedale Community Church, 9305 Four Corners Pl, Collegedale, TN 37315, Hours: 10AM to 1PM, for the first 100 individuals. Partnering Organizations: Cempa, Clinica Medicos, La Paz Chattanooga, Hamilton County Health Department

Homeless Healthcare Center (Hamilton County Health Department campus on 11th Street), Monday - Friday; 7:30 am - 4:30 pm, Homeless/Transient clients. Details: (423) 209-5800

Clinica Medicos – 1300 E. 23rd Street, Open for drive through and walk up testing daily. Please call (423) 760-4000 to make an appointment. More information: clinicamedicos.org

Thursday, June 4

Brainerd High - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site, 1020 N Moore Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411, Hours: 7AM-11AM

Orchard Knob Elementary - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site, 2000 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37404, Hours: 7AM-11AM

Homeless Healthcare Center (Hamilton County Health Department campus on 11th Street), Monday - Friday; 7:30 am - 4:30 pm, Homeless/Transient clients. Details: (423) 209-5800