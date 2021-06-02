Health Department Provides Summer Precautions And Upcoming Vaccination Schedule

The Hamilton County Health Department reports the 501st COVID-19 related death of a Hamilton County resident after adding two additional deaths today. The announcement comes a little over one year and two months after the first death of a Hamilton County resident was reported on March 25, 2020.

“A single life lost is one too many. We send our deepest condolences to the families who have been and continue to be affected by this virus,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “Although COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County remain consistently low, the vaccination rate needs to increase. It is the best way to protect you and your loved ones.”

Summer Precautions

With summer activities beginning to amplify, unvaccinated residents are reminded of the precautions that are needed.People who are considered fully vaccinated can resume pre-pandemic activities, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). For those who are not yet fully vaccinated, safety measures that have been in place throughout the pandemic should continue. Wear a mask, stay six feet from others, stay home if you are sick and get vaccinated.

“Summer vacations and upcoming holidays have the potential to feel more normal. If more people would consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine, we could focus on seeing friends and family while enjoying the warm-weather days,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes. “The last thing we want is a spike in cases as people begin to venture out.”

Upcoming Health Department Vaccination Events

Free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination events will be offered at multiple locations this week. No appointment is necessary and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible. Visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click on “Vaccine Calendar of Events” to see the most up-to-date COVID-19 vaccine calendar. To accelerate the vaccination process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available on the website.

The COVID-19 Hotline is available to assist with COVID-19 vaccine inquiries Monday through Friday, 8am to 4pm at 423-209-8383.

This press release is available in Spanish on the Health Department’s Spanish Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN