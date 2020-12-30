Health Department Receives Additional Shipments Of COVID-19 Vaccine

The Hamilton County Health Department confirms they received additional shipments of COVID-19 vaccine and are opening vaccination opportunities to individuals in Phases 1a1 and 1a2, as outlined by the State’s Distribution Plan.

What: Hamilton County Health Department’s COVID-19 Vaccination Drive-Thru POD (Point of Dispensing)

Where: Enter the Tennessee Riverpark from the entrance near Chattanooga State (not the entrance near the Navy Reserve Center), 4301 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga, TN

When: Wednesday and Thursday, December 30 and 31 from 9AM-5PM

Who: Individuals with Phase 1a1 or 1a2 status who live or work in Hamilton County.

Details: Must bring work ID, or proof of employment as outlined in the State’s Plan. Note: The Health Department is discontinuing the “Vaccine Allocation Card” system.

The phases are in effect to ensure that the most vulnerable persons receive the vaccine as early as possible. The Health Department reminds individuals to only come when their eligible Phase opens.

A list of Phase 1a1 and 1a2 professions are available on the Health Department’s website here health.hamiltontn.org/AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID-19)/Vaccine.aspx and below:

Phase 1a1 includes:

Hospital/Free-Standing Emergency Department Staff with Direct Patient Exposure and/or Exposure to Potentially-Infectious Materials

Home health care staff

COVID-19 mass testing site staff

Student health providers

Staff and Residents of Long Term Care Facilities including: Skilled Nursing Facilities, Assisted Living Centers, Homes for the Aged, DIDD Residential Centers, and Group Homes

First Responders with Direct Public Exposure

Phase 1a2 includes:

Other Health Care Workers with Direct Patient Exposure

Primary care providers and staff

Outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients

Pharmacists and staff

Patient transport

Outpatient therapists

Urgent visit center providers and staff

Environmental services

Oral health providers

Behavioral health providers

The current COVID-19 vaccines are 2-dose regimens. Health Department staff provide patients with a vaccine reminder card and the date they need to return for the second dose. Patients are encouraged to enroll in V-safe: vsafe.cdc.gov.

If you are in one of these phases and have any of the following conditions, you may want to consult with your doctor before getting vaccinated.

Severe allergies or previous reaction to a vaccine

Pregnant or breastfeeding

If you are in one of these phases and any of the below apply to you, do not come until the condition is resolved.

Have a fever or are ill

Have received another vaccine within 14 days

Are currently in isolation for COVID-19

The line at the vaccination site can be long and possibly take up to 2 hours in some cases. Please note that restroom facilities, food/drinks are not available at the site, so please come prepared. Remember to bring proof of 1a1 or 1a2 status and ID.

As a reminder, the Riverwalk will be closed to the general public for the duration of the operation from the Fishing Park boat ramp to the pedestrian bridge behind Chattanooga State, and all entrances to the Hubert Fry Center.

The Health Department expects to receive vaccine shipments intermittently. When they are ready to move to the next phase, as outlined by the State’s Plan, the Health Department will make additional announcements.

For more information about COVID-19, call the Health Department’s hotline at (423) 209-8383, or visit their website at Health.HamiltonTN.org.

