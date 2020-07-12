Health Department Reports COVID-19 Exposure At Tennessee Aquarium, Coolidge Park

The Health Department has determined through COVID-19 contact tracing that potential exposures occurred at the Coolidge Park fountain area July 1, Old Chicago Pizza (Hixson) for dine-in service on July 2, the Tennessee Aquarium on July 4, and the Quillin-Hammonds wedding at Stratton Hall, 3146 Broad St, Chattanooga, TN 37408.

Individuals were at these locations during their infectious periods with symptoms and were not wearing masks.

“We can’t stress enough how important it is to wear a mask while in public areas where you can’t socially distance,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “This will protect not only you but others.”

If you were in any of these locations during these times, the Health Department recommends being tested as soon as possible. If you develop any COVID-19 symptoms do not leave your house, except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider. If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, dry persistent cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC.

It is with sadness that the Health Department reports the 38th COVID-19 of a Hamilton County resident. The individual was a 51-60 year old white female with underlying medical conditions. This underscores the need to be vigilant about protecting yourself and getting tested if you had been at any of these locations.

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing is available Sunday, July 12, at the following locations and times:

East Lake Academy of Fine Arts, 2700 E 34th St, Chattanooga, TN 37407, 7AM-11AM. Open to the public without an appointment or referral, and no symptoms are necessary. Walk-up or drive-through.

Olivet Baptist Church, 740 M.L.K. Blvd. Chattanooga, TN 37402, 12PM-3PM. Partnering Organization: Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga.

Additional testing sites next week can be found on the Health Department’s testing webpage.

Visit these additional Health Department COVID-19 resources:

COVID-19 hotline: (423) 209-8383

English Facebook page: facebook.com/HamiltonTNHealthDept/

Spanish Facebook page: facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN/

YouTube English: youtube.com/channel/UCCkF8VUBQFLiJoxh8Sk10mA

YouTube Spanish: youtube.com/channel/UCwHuLpBFuLOf6hDTOCFbfyQ

Website: health.hamiltontn.org/