Health Department Reports on Recent COVID-19 Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department regretfully reports four additional COVID-19 deaths since last Friday, bringing the total number of Hamilton County resident deaths to 28.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to these families,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “We want to encourage our community to continue wearing masks when out in public and to practice social distancing as much as possible. The disease is still very active in our community and community spread is still occurring.”

The 25th death reported Friday was an Asian female in the 41-50 age-band with underlying health issues. Sunday’s 26th death was a black, non-Hispanic, male in the 31-40 age-band with underlying health conditions. The two deaths reported today include a white, non-Hispanic, male in the 71-80 age-band with underlying health conditions, and a Hispanic male in the 41-50 age with no underlying health conditions.

The Health Department reminds the community that they offer free COVID-19 testing. No referral, symptoms, or insurance is needed.

Between Monday, June 15 and Sunday, June 21, the Health Department tested 1,509 people at Brainerd High School and Orchard Knob Elementary School. Over this past weekend, the Hawkinsville Baptist Church testing site supported by the Health Department and the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga tested 312 people.

Free Health Department testing this week will be held at East Lake Academy and Hardy Elementary, and next weekend at Hardy Elementary and Greater Tucker Baptist Church. The Health Department wants to thank the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga for supporting the testing at Greater Tucker Baptist. Details for these testing sites can be found on the Health Department’s web page. The testing sites are drive-through or walk-up.

For more information about COVID-19 or testing, call the hotline at (423) 209-8383.