Health Department, Southern Adventist Partner For Vaccine Event This Sunday

The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with Southern Adventist University, will offer the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to 500 individuals who make an appointment, this Sunday, March 28 on Southern Adventist University’s campus. This community event is free and open to the public by appointment only.

“We are grateful to partner with Southern Adventist University to offer COVID-19 vaccine in the Collegedale community,” says Hamilton County Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes. “This event is open to all Hamilton County residents 18 years and above who qualify and make an appointment in advance.”

Johnson & Johnson Appointments:

March 28 - Collegedale Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4829 College Dr E, Collegedale, TN 37315

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is a one-dose regimen; therefore, only one dose is required.

Make An Appointment

People are encouraged to visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to make their appointment online. Those who do not have access to the internet can call the appointment call center to make an appointment over the phone:

First dose appointments: 423-209-5398

Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384

The Health Department’s general COVID-19 hotline 423-209-8383 is available to connect people to vaccine and testing resources. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM and Saturday 10AM-3PM. Bilingual representatives are available.

Current Phases/Eligibility

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are for people who live or work in Hamilton County and meet current eligibility. For a full list of eligible phases, visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click on the “Current Phases/Eligibility” tab. To see the list in Spanish, visit the Spanish website and scroll to the bottom.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine has been authorized for persons 18 years and older. For more about this vaccine, read the fact sheet here: https://bit.ly/2QwfHD6

Forms staff on-site will ask for documentation to show that patients live or work in Hamilton County. Staff will not ask for proof of Phase 1C or work category status. A list of documents accepted is available on the Health Department’s website.

Important Information to Know Prior to Appointment

Do not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment.

Wear appropriate clothing to get a shot in upper arm

Bring proof of Hamilton County residency (if applicable)

Bring proof of Hamilton County employment (if applicable)

Bring proof of age (if applicable)

Print and complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Encounter form for your appointments. Click here to download the form: https://bit.ly/3caxvL3 . Forms are available on-site, but bringing a completed form to the vaccination site will accelerate the process.

Be prepared to wait 20 minutes after shot

Be prepared for the entire process to take an hour or more

Vaccination Record Card

When patients receive their first dose with the Health Department, they will receive a Vaccination Record Card with the following important information.

The vaccine manufacturer (Johnson and Johnson)

The date the dose of vaccine was given

Additional Resources

Stay up-to-date on new vaccine appointment information. Follow the health department via their email newsletter and social media accounts, available at this link: health.hamiltontn.org/AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID-19)/ConnectWithUs.aspx.

