Health Department To Administer Moderna COVID-19 Booster By Appointment Only Beginning Tuesday

The Hamilton County Health Department will begin administering the Moderna COVID-19 booster shots to eligible persons by appointment only at the Carta Bus Barn beginning Tuesday, October 26th.

The CARTA Bus Barn, located at 1617 Wilcox Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN 37406, will be open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 9:00AM – 4:00PM.

“We are continuing to follow state and federal guidance regarding booster administration and are excited to begin administering Moderna booster shots to those who qualify,” says Hamilton County Health Department Interim Administrator Sabrina Novak. “It has also been determined that ‘mixing and matching’ vaccine brands is approved. If you have questions about the new booster guidelines, please call our COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383.”

Moderna, Pfizer and J+J COVID-19 vaccines have received approval to ‘mix and match.’ This means individuals can choose which COVID-19 vaccine they want for their booster shots, despite having received their primary series from a different vaccine manufacturer.

The Hamilton County Health Department’s online appointment system and appointment call centers are now open. To make an appointment online, visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click on the “Booster Appointment” tab.

For those who do not have access to the internet and want to make an appointment over the phone, a call center is available Monday through Friday from 8:00AM-4:00PM at 423-209-5398 (English) and 423-209-8383 (Spanish).

For Moderna booster eligibility, please visit our website at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click on “COVID-19 Booster Eligibility.” Moderna booster shots are for individuals 18 years of age or older who finished their primary series after six months.

The Health Department will be administering Moderna booster shots only at the Carta Bus Barn and will not be administering 1st, 2nd or 3rd doses.

To Prepare for your Moderna Booster at the CARTA Bus Barn (By Appointment Only):

Visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and complete the booster encounter form under the “Handouts” tab. Forms will also be available on site.

and complete the booster encounter form under the “Handouts” tab. Forms will also be available on site. Bring your “Vaccine Record Card” with you to your appointment. This card has information about your previous doses, including dates of injection and vaccine manufacturer.

If you lost your card and received your primary series in Tennessee or Georgia, Health Department staff will look up your information in the vaccination system upon arrival.

If you received your primary series from any other state except Tennessee or Georgia, you will need to bring your vaccination record with you.

Please wear loose fitting, short sleeve clothing to your booster appointment.

Time Change for the Pfizer Primary Series and Booster at the Tennessee Riverpark (No Appointment)

Next week, the Tennessee Riverpark vaccination site will adjust its closing time and operate from 9:00AM to 5:00PM Monday-Friday, October 25-29. The vaccination site is open Saturday, October 30 from 9:00AM to 3:00PM.

Beginning the first week of November, the vaccination site will be changing its hours to operate Tuesday-Saturday, 9:00AM-4:00PM.

Visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to view the Health Department’s vaccination calendar with up-to-date hours and site information.

Additional resources