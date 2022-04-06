Health Department to Begin Administering 2nd Boosters to Eligible Individuals

The Hamilton County Health Department will begin administering 2nd booster shots to eligible individuals at all Hamilton County Health clinics beginning Wednesday, April 6th.

Individuals who are 50 years of age and older or individuals 12 years of age and older who are immuno-compromised may now receive a second mRNA booster, at least 4 months after their first booster. For more information on who is considered immuno-compromised, please visit the CDC’s website here.

Additionally, adults that received the J&J vaccine for both their primary dose and booster dose may now receive a second booster dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

To see a full list of where the Health Department is administering COVID-19 primary series and booster shots, including all of our outlying clinics, please visit our online vaccine calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.

Additional Information & Resources

If a minor is being vaccinated, a parent or legal guardian must be present at the appointment and bring current, valid photo ID. If you are a legal guardian, please bring proof of guardianship with you.

Masks must be worn inside all Hamilton County Health Department facilities.

To view COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, please visit the CDC’s website at https://bit.ly/3JgRqqM .

. Call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383 if you have questions about vaccinations, testing locations, or if you need isolation or quarantine guidance.

Vaccines are widely available in the community through a number of providers. Please visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccination site near you.