Health Department To Begin Administering Booster Shots For Anyone Age 18+

Beginning Saturday, the Hamilton County Health Department will begin administering COVID-19 booster shots for anyone age 18 years of age or older, due to expanded CDC guidance.

Per that guidance, adults who received their second Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago are eligible to receive a booster shot. Those who received a J&J/Jansen COVID-19 vaccine at least two months ago should get a booster shot, for a total of two shots.

Please bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Record card when receiving your booster shot and be prepared to wait at least 20 minutes after the vaccine is administered. Masks must be worn while getting your booster.

Booster Sites:

Please note that the Health Department and our COVID-19 vaccine sites will be closed on Friday, November 26th for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga, TN 37402.

No appointment necessary.

From 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Both Pfizer & Moderna boosters available.

Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy Daisy, TN 37379.

No appointment necessary.

From 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Pfizer booster only.

Birchwood Health Center, 5625 TN-60, Birchwood, TN 37308.

No appointment necessary.

From 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday.

Pfizer booster only.

Details & Additional resources