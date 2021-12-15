Health Department To Begin Administering Pfizer Booster Shots To Ages 16 & 17

The Hamilton County Health Department is now offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to anyone 16 years of age or older.

Individuals who received their second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago are eligible to receive their booster shot. Please bring your COVID-19 vaccination record card when receiving your booster shot and be prepared to wait at least 20 minutes after the vaccine is administered. Masks must be worn while on site. To find a Health Department vaccination site, visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov or call 423-209-8383.

Booster Sites:

Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga, TN 37402.

Tuesday-Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Pfizer & Moderna boosters available. Pfizer is approved for ages 16+ and Moderna is approved for ages 18+.

Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy Daisy, TN 37379.

Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Pfizer booster available.

Birchwood Health Center, 5625 TN-60, Birchwood, TN 37308.

Tuesday & Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Pfizer booster available.

Health Department Main Facility, Pediatric Clinic, 921 East 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403.

Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Pfizer booster available for ages 16 & 17 only.

Details & Additional resources

Parent or legal guardian must be present at the appointment and bring current, valid photo ID. If you are a legal guardian, please bring proof of guardianship with you.

To accelerate the process, bring the completed vaccine encounter form with you, available at this link. Forms will also be available on site.