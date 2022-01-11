Health Department To Begin Administering Pfizer Booster Shots For Ages 12-15

The Hamilton County Health Department will begin administering Pfizer booster shots for individuals 12 to 15 years of age, starting January 11 at their Tennessee Riverpark vaccine site and their Sequoyah and Birchwood Clinics.

Per the CDC, individuals 12 to 15 years of age are now eligible to receive their Pfizer booster shot if it has been a minimum of five (5) months after the second shot in their primary series.

In addition, individuals 12 and older that received Pfizer for their primary series and individuals 18 years of age and older that received Moderna for their primary series now only have to wait a minimum of five (5) months from the last shot in their primary series, before becoming eligible for their booster shot. Minimum time for individuals that received J&J for their primary series is still two (2) months.

The CDC is also recommending that moderately or severely immuno-compromised children, ages 5-11, now receive a third shot in their primary series, to complete their full vaccination. This third shot should come 28 days after the second shot. To see a full list of individuals that are considered moderately or severely immunocompromised, please visit https://bit.ly/3HEo7NP.

To view the differences between a third dose and a booster shot, please visit our FAQ page at https://bit.ly/3K93f3F.

12-15 Pfizer Booster Sites:

Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga, TN 37402.

Tuesday-Saturday from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy Daisy, TN 37379.

Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Birchwood Health Center, 5625 TN-60, Birchwood, TN 37308.

Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Pfizer 5-11 Third Dose Site:

East 3rd St Main Facility, 921 East 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403.

Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Additional resources