Health Department to Begin Administering Pfizer Booster Shots for Ages 5-11

by

The Hamilton County Health Department will begin administering Pfizer booster shots to individuals ages 5-11 at all Hamilton County Health clinics beginning Friday, May 27.

Per the CDC, individuals 5-11 years of age are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot if it has been a minimum of five (5) months after the second shot in their primary series.

A parent or legal guardian must be present at the appointment and bring current, valid photo ID. If you are the legal guardian, please bring proof of guardianship with you.

5-11 Pfizer Booster Sites:

East 3rd St Campus, 921 East 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403

  • Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy Daisy, TN 37379

  • Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Birchwood Health Center, 5625 TN-60 Birchwood, TN 37308

  • Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Ooltewah Health Clinic, 5520 High St Ooltewah, TN 37363

  • Wednesday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Additional Information & Resources

  • Masks must be worn inside all Hamilton County Health Department facilities.
  • To view COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, please visit the CDC’s website at https://bit.ly/3JgRqqM.
  • Call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383 if you have questions about vaccinations, testing locations, or if you need isolation or quarantine guidance.
  • Vaccines are widely available in the community through a number of providers. Please visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

by

Calendar Of Events

Friday

May 27, 2022

Saturday

May 28, 2022

Sunday

May 29, 2022

Monday

May 30, 2022

Tuesday

May 31, 2022

Wednesday

June 1, 2022

Thursday

June 2, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse

View more