Health Department to Begin Administering Pfizer Booster Shots for Ages 5-11

The Hamilton County Health Department will begin administering Pfizer booster shots to individuals ages 5-11 at all Hamilton County Health clinics beginning Friday, May 27.

Per the CDC, individuals 5-11 years of age are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot if it has been a minimum of five (5) months after the second shot in their primary series.

A parent or legal guardian must be present at the appointment and bring current, valid photo ID. If you are the legal guardian, please bring proof of guardianship with you.

5-11 Pfizer Booster Sites:

East 3rd St Campus, 921 East 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403

Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy Daisy, TN 37379

Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Birchwood Health Center, 5625 TN-60 Birchwood, TN 37308

Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Ooltewah Health Clinic, 5520 High St Ooltewah, TN 37363

Wednesday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Additional Information & Resources