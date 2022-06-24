Health Department To Begin Administering Pfizer Shots For Ages 6 Months Through 4 Years Of Age

The Hamilton County Health Department will begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 shots to individuals ages 6 months through 4 years old at all Hamilton County Health clinics beginning Monday, June 27.

The CDC now recommends individuals 6 months of age through 5 years old receive a COVID vaccine. The Health Department will only be administering Pfizer shots to this age group.

“The Health Department has been receiving calls from parents asking when we will begin giving the COVID-19 vaccine to the youngest members of our community. We are pleased to announce we are now vaccinating this age group to help protect them from severe COVID illness & hospitalization,” says Hamilton County Health Department Administrator Sabrina Novak. “

We also understand that many in our community have hesitancies or concerns regarding these vaccines. We highly encourage parents & legal guardians to reach out to their pediatricians with any questions they may have. You can also reach our COVID hotline at 423-209-8383, which is always staffed with an on-call nurse.”

If a minor is being vaccinated, a parent or legal guardian must be present at the appointment and bring a current, valid photo ID. If you are a legal guardian, please bring proof of guardianship with you.

Additionally, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are now approved for anyone 6 months of age through 5 years old. These vaccines are available in our community through various providers, including some local pediatrician’s offices. Please visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine closest to you.

To see a full list of where the Health Department is administering COVID-19 vaccines, including which type of vaccine, please visit our online vaccine calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.

Additional Information & Resources