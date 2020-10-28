Health Department To Offer Free Flu Vaccine Clinic Saturday At Stoney Point Baptist Church

The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with the Maclellan and Benwood Foundations, will offer a free flu vaccine clinic this Saturday, October 31st from 10AM – 2PM, at Stoney Point Baptist Church, 9129 Dayton Boulevard in Soddy Daisy as long as supplies are available.

This is part of a series of flu vaccine drive-thru clinics hosted at African American churches this fall to reach some of the community’s most vulnerable people. A complete schedule of the flu vaccine locations and dates will be updated regularly on the Health Department’s online calendar, social media accounts and electronic newsletter.

The flu shots will be free for Hamilton County adults 18 years of age and older. No appointment is necessary. Everyone in the car should be wearing a mask before receiving the vaccine. Bilingual interpreters will be on-hand at each site.

“We are grateful to the Benwood and Maclellan Foundations, and to the Stoney Point Baptist Church, for making this clinic possible,” said Health Department Director of Community Health Services Bill Ulmer, “Through this public, private, and faith-based partnership we are able to offer flu vaccine to the community for free.”

The flu vaccine is recommended for all persons age 6 months or older who do not have contraindications. Those at highest risk for serious complications from the flu include children under 5 years, adults 65 years and over, pregnant women, and those with preexisting medical conditions or a compromised immune system.

The Health Department is encouraging everyone to get a flu shot this year and to get it early. This flu season is going to be more challenging than ever due to the added risk of COVID-19 in our community.

Although this initiative is for adults 18 and over, free flu vaccine opportunities are available for children as well. Parents may make an appointment with the Health Department’s 3rd St. pediatric clinic at 423-209-8050 or the Sequoyah Health Center at 423-209-5490.

For more information about COVID-19 or the flu vaccine, call the Health Department’s hotline at 423-209-8383 or visit the calendar on their website. The Health Department continues to offer free COVID-19 testing at the Alstom site 7 days a week, from 8:30AM – 1:00PM.

