Health Department To Offer Free Flu Vaccines For Ages 6 Months And Older

The Hamilton County Health Department is now offering free flu shots for anyone ages 6 months or older, at our Sequoyah, Birchwood and Main Facility health clinics on a walk-in basis. High dose flu shots, for people 65 years or older, are available on a limited basis and while supplies last.

The CDC recommends that anyone ages 6 months and older get their flu vaccine, if you do not have contraindications. Contraindications include children younger than 6 months of age, people with severe, life threatening allergies to any ingredient in a flu vaccine and people who have had a severe allergic reaction to a dose of influenza vaccine in the past.

Health Clinics:

Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy Daisy, TN 37379

Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Also offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone 5 years of age or older.

Birchwood Health Center, 5625 TN-60, Birchwood, TN 37308

Tuesday & Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Also offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone 5 years of age or older.

Health Department Main Facility, 921 East 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403

Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Also offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 5-17 at our pediatric clinic.

Flu Pop-Up Events:

The World’s Church of the Living God, 2110 Glass St, Chattanooga, TN 37406

Saturday, December 18th, 2021

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Only for ages 18+

Super Carniceria Loa, 400 Chickamauga Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421

Tuesday, December 21st, 2021.

3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Only for ages 18+

Super Carniceria Loa, 4816 Hixson Pike, Hixson, TN 37343

Tuesday, December 28th, 2021.

3: 00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Only for ages 18+

Details & Additional resources

If a minor is being vaccinated, a parent or legal guardian must be present at the appointment and bring current, valid photo ID. If you are a legal guardian, please bring proof of guardianship with you.