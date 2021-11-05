Health Department To Offer Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine To Children Ages 5-11 Beginning Monday

The Hamilton County Health Department will expand Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include ages 5 to 11, beginning Monday, November 8th.

“As a parent and pediatrician, I am delighted by this news,” says Hamilton County Health Department Interim Health Officer Dr. Fernando Urrego. “This vaccine allows us to protect our children and help keep them healthy.”

In addition to Health Department clinics, the vaccine for 5-11 year olds will be available through pediatrician offices, local pharmacies and other community providers. For vaccine availability, please go to vaccine.gov.

The Health Department will be providing this vaccine at the following locations:

Pediatric Clinic, Main Facility, 921 E. 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403.

By appointment only, open to the public.

Monday-Friday; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

To make an appointment, visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click on the “Pfizer 5-11 Appointment” tab.

To make an appointment over the phone, call 423-209-5398 (English) or 423-209-8383 (Spanish).

Parking is available in the parking garage next to the Health Department. Bring your ticket in with you to have your parking validated.

Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W. Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379.

By appointment only, for established primary care patients.

To make an appointment, call 423-209-5490.

Homeless Healthcare Center, 730 E. 11th St, Chattanooga, TN 37403.

Walk-in appointments available for qualifying homeless individuals.

For more information call 423-209-5800.

Details:

Please allow enough time for your appointment, including a 20 minute wait time after receiving the dose.

A parent or legal guardian must be present at the appointment and bring a current, valid photo ID.

To accelerate the process, bring the completed vaccine encounter form with you, available at this link . Forms will be available on site.

Masks must be worn by both child and parent when coming in for the appointment.

