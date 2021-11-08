Health Department To Participate In “Fight Flu TN” Initiative Tuesday At Orchard Knob Baptist

The Hamilton County Health Department will offer free flu shots to adults 18+ as part of the statewide, “Fight Flu TN” initiative. The event will take place Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Orchard Knob Baptist Church, 1734 East 3rd St. here in Chattanooga.

Details

  • No appointment is needed.
  • Drive-thru and walk-up options available.
  • Adults 18+ may participate.
  • Free while supplies last.
  • People will be asked to put on a face mask while in their vehicle.
  • To accelerate the vaccination process, print and complete the encounter form available at this link: https://bit.ly/3ETKEot

In addition to the “Fight Flu TN” event, flu shots are widely available at primary care offices, local pharmacies and with participating community partners. To find a flu shot near you, please visit https://www.vaccines.gov/find-vaccines/.

Additional resources

  • Call the Health Department’s hotline at 423-209-8383 if you have questions about COVID-19, flu, or the Fight Flu TN event.
  • Visit the Health Department’s online vaccine calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to see where they are offering COVID-19 or flu vaccine events throughout the week.  
  • Both the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine can be administered simultaneously; however, the COVID-19 vaccine will not be administered at the Fight Flu TN event.

