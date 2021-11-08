Health Department To Participate In “Fight Flu TN” Initiative Tuesday At Orchard Knob Baptist

The Hamilton County Health Department will offer free flu shots to adults 18+ as part of the statewide, “Fight Flu TN” initiative. The event will take place Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Orchard Knob Baptist Church, 1734 East 3rd St. here in Chattanooga.

Details

No appointment is needed.

Drive-thru and walk-up options available.

Adults 18+ may participate.

Free while supplies last.

People will be asked to put on a face mask while in their vehicle.

To accelerate the vaccination process, print and complete the encounter form available at this link: https://bit.ly/3ETKEot

In addition to the “Fight Flu TN” event, flu shots are widely available at primary care offices, local pharmacies and with participating community partners. To find a flu shot near you, please visit https://www.vaccines.gov/find-vaccines/.

Additional resources