Local First Responders Work Together To Increase Blood Donations This Summer

The Hamilton County First Responders and Community are teaming up with the American Red Cross to recruit blood donors at the annual "Remembering the Badges" blood drive. Eligible donors are encouraged to take part in this blood drive.

The annual “Battle of the Badges” blood drives in the past have created friendly competition that takes place to see which Badge can collect the most pints at their blood drive for patient care. For 2021, the state of Tennessee will be participating in “Remembering the Badges” as everyone works collectively to strive to collect the number of pints equal to the number of lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, as we recognize and honor the lives lost on the 20th anniversary of that tragic day in American history.

“Remembering the Badges” provides an opportunity for family and friends who are healthy and well to come together to make a blood donation to help seriously ill and critically injured patients. Currently, the Red Cross is seeing fewer blood and platelet donors give as the nation begins to climb out of the pandemic. This downturn comes at a time when the Red Cross continues to see strong demand for blood products − including platelets − by hospitals.

“Our officers have continued to respond to a number of calls involving persons with traumatic injuries as summer travel begins to pick up,” said Amy Maxwell, Public Relations Manager

Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management. “We need our donors to commit to respond to this need, as we do to daily emergencies, throughout the summer during our "Remembering the Badges" drives. Donating is easy, and in the eight to 10 minutes it takes to donate a pint of blood you could save up to three lives.”

“We rely on continuing to provide a safe and steady blood supply to our area hospitals for patients,” said Garry Allison, regional donor services executive for the Tennessee Region. “Eighty percent of all blood donated is from blood drives across the nation. We need our donors to commit to respond to this need throughout the summer during our "Remembering the Badges" drives.” The donation event will conclude on Sept. 11, 2021.

The "Remembering the Badges" marks a 13-year partnership with the Red Cross and is one of the largest-sponsored blood drives in Tennessee. Supporting law enforcement and fire personnel, while helping to save lives through blood donation, is a long-standing tradition.

"Remembering the Badges" blood donation opportunities:

July 15 and 29, August 16 and 26, and Sept 9, 2021

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Southeastern Tennessee American Red Cross Chapter

4115 S. Access Road

Chattanooga, TN 37406

Communities across the country count on the Red Cross for help every day – and supporting those communities is at the heart of its mission. Whether supplying blood products for patients in need of transfusions due to surgery, cancer treatments and trauma or collecting plasma from individuals who are fully recovered from COVID-19 to help treat seriously ill patients, the Red Cross mission never stops.

Blood can be safely donated every 56 days and Power Reds can be donated every 112 days. Platelets can be given every seven days – up to 24 times a year. In most states, individuals who are 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also need to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood drive safety precautions

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings – have been implemented to ensure the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: SETNARC019 or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.