Long Term Health Care Facilities Soon To Provide Limited Visitations

Long term health care facilities may now provide limited visitations

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger has announced Hamilton County’s long-term health care facilities can provide limited visitations while still practicing COVID-19 preventive measures.

These measures include tests of staff and residents, staff must do weekly testing. Additionally no staff member or resident can have exhibited COVID-19 symptoms for a period of 28 days.

Long-term care facilities should utilize three options for limited resident visitation to take place: outdoor settings (weather permitting) or using a visitation booth or protective barrier. Also visitation in a resident’s room is permissible if the visitor documents a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours prior to the visit.

Facilities must continue to comply with the Board for Licensing Health Care Facilities regulations and infection control guidelines. Facilities that comply with these guidelines may allow limited visitations provided they make appointments prior to visiting and limiting the duration of visits.

Facilities must also limit the number of daily visitors per resident and to the facility. They must also enforce visitor social distancing and mask requirements; and screen all visitors with symptom and temperature checks immediately upon facility entry.

The Hamilton County Health Department is ordering the expanded operations based on the authority delegated by Governor Bill Lee through the Tennessee Pledge.

Those guidelines effective June 15th can be found on Hamilton County's website at www.HamiltonTN.gov or on the state of Tennessee's website at www.TN.gov or here at tn.gov/governor/covid-19/economic-recovery/tennessee-pledge.html.