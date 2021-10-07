MaryEllen Locher Breast Center To Make Breast Cancer Screens Available To All Women

Because early detection can save lives, the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center at CHI Memorial wants all women, regardless of ability to pay, to have an annual breast screening.

The MaryEllen Locher Breast Center partners with Tennessee Breast and Cervical Screening Program, Georgia Breast and Cervical Cancer Program, and the Susan G. Komen Foundation to provide eligible uninsured and under-insured women with breast screenings.

If an abnormality is discovered, the diagnostic work up is covered and a financial plan is provided for any follow-up care. This financial assistance is available year-round.

A woman must meet certain guidelines to qualify for a no cost screening including:

Income guidelines

No insurance or insurance does not pay for this service

age 35 and above

Mammography is available at all four CHI Memorial MaryEllen Locher Breast Center locations in Chattanooga, Hixson, Ooltewah, and Ringgold, and in a private suite on our comfortable mobile digital mammography coaches.

To schedule a screening at any location, call 423.495.4040 or 866.591.2254.

If you need financial assistance, call 423.495.6744.

We will request your doctor’s first and last name; if you do not have a doctor, the staff at MaryEllen Locher Breast Center will work with you to find one.

The MaryEllen Locher Breast Center is an accredited comprehensive breast center, and a Center of Excellence. It offers coordinated, comprehensive breast health care, including mammography screening, a dedicated breast MRI, breast ultrasound, second opinion clinic, high risk clinic, and a wide array of support services for women’s breast health and cancer needs.

For more information about the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center at CHI Memorial, visit MaryEllenLocher.com