MaryEllen Locher Breast Center To Make Breast Cancer Screens Available To All Women

by

Because early detection can save lives, the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center at CHI Memorial wants all women, regardless of ability to pay, to have an annual breast screening. 

The MaryEllen Locher Breast Center partners with Tennessee Breast and Cervical Screening Program, Georgia Breast and Cervical Cancer Program, and the Susan G. Komen Foundation to provide eligible uninsured and under-insured women with breast screenings. 

If an abnormality is discovered, the diagnostic work up is covered and a financial plan is provided for any follow-up care.  This financial assistance is available year-round.  

A woman must meet certain guidelines to qualify for a no cost screening including:

  • Income guidelines
  • No insurance or insurance does not pay for this service
  • age 35 and above

If an abnormality is discovered, the diagnostic work-up is also covered.

Mammography is available at all four CHI Memorial MaryEllen Locher Breast Center locations in Chattanooga, Hixson, Ooltewah, and Ringgold, and in a private suite on our comfortable mobile digital mammography coaches. 

  • To schedule a screening at any location, call 423.495.4040 or 866.591.2254. 
  • If you need financial assistance, call 423.495.6744.   
  • We will request your doctor’s first and last name; if you do not have a doctor, the staff at MaryEllen Locher Breast Center will work with you to find one.

The MaryEllen Locher Breast Center is an accredited comprehensive breast center, and a Center of Excellence.  It offers coordinated, comprehensive breast health care, including mammography screening, a dedicated breast MRI, breast ultrasound, second opinion clinic,  high risk clinic, and a wide array of support services for women’s breast health and cancer needs.

For more information about the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center at CHI Memorial, visit MaryEllenLocher.com

by

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

October 7, 2021

Friday

October 8, 2021

Saturday

October 9, 2021

Sunday

October 10, 2021

Monday

October 11, 2021

Tuesday

October 12, 2021

Wednesday

October 13, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse

View more