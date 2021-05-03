Mayor Kelly Updates Executive Order On COVID-19 Restrictions

With the expiration of state and county pandemic restrictions, Mayor Tim Kelly issued an updated executive order on Friday to modify the city’s guidance on COVID-19 precautions and procedures.

The order was updated to remove language stemming from orders by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger that are no longer in effect, while underscoring city rules and guidelines that will remain in place.

Removed language affecting McKamey Animal Center’s services

City senior centers shall continue to remain closed

Removed language in section 1 requiring social distancing and mask usage in non-city buildings and when outdoors.

Residents are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines in public and private spaces, including social distancing and mask usage.

Face masks will still be required in all city buildings

Social distancing guidelines in section 5 covering outdoor events remain in effect

Additionally, the Chattanooga Public Library, in observance of CDC guidelines, will allow residents to browse the stacks beginning on May 3. Existing services such as curbside pickup, digital programming, computer access, as well as passport and notary services will remain available, except at Avondale. To maintain the ongoing safety of both library users and staff, seating and in-person programming will remain unavailable until a later date. As with all city buildings, a face covering is required for entry.

The city will continue to update its pandemic guidance weekly in future executive orders in line with both CDC safety measures as well as local vaccination and infection rates.

The Hamilton County Health Department is expanding their COVID-19 vaccination hours at the Tennessee Riverpark from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends beginning May 4. No appointment is necessary, and anyone 16 years of age and older is invited to participate.